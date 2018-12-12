Adopt-A-Pet: Boone

Meet our Pet of the Day: Boone!

Boone is a gorgeous 8 year old pet that would love a sweet home. He is very goofy and loves going on walks and just being active. Boone has been left a few times and suffers from separation anxiety but that is only because of how much he loves his family. He would be best in a home with a family that has experience with assertive dogs and knowledge about hounds. Boone does require a lot of love and would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you would like to learn more about Boone, you can visit him at the Dunn County Humane Association.