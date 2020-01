Meet our Pet of the Day: Adalaide!

Adalaide is a precious eight year old dog who is patently waiting for her new family. She loves company and suffers from severe separation anxiety. Adalaide would fit best with a family that would be home long hours of the day. She is very special and will always stick by your side. She would be a great companion for any loving family looking for a best friend.

You can find more about Adalaide at the Dunn County Humane Association.