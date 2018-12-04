Snowmobile trails in Eau Claire County aren’t ready to open yet

Eau Claire (WQOW) – After more than four inches of snow fell across Eau Claire County last weekend, snowmobilers around Eau Claire are itching to hit the trails.

But there just isn’t enough snow yet. Ronald Larson, Director of the Associated Snowmobile Clubs of Eau Claire County, said all trails in the county need at least six inches of compact snow before they can officially open.

“We might, in a lot of people’s minds, go a little bit longer before we open them because we want to make sure the base is good so they will last. It’s kind of hard if you open them too early and it gets a little warm and pretty soon you’re down to mud and you have to close them again,” Larson said.

Larson said they can open some of the trails and not others, or just parts of a trail, if necessary.

Larson also touched on the importance of safety when riding. He said, especially for younger riders, attending a snowmobile safety course is vital because accidents aren’t rare out on the trail.

“I hate to say this but I’m a prime example of that. I totaled out one sled many years ago because I did something foolish. And so, that’s the whole idea is to give those kids as much information as we can about the safe way to enjoy this sport,” said Larson.

There is a class in Brackett Wednesday, December 5, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 550.

You can find other classes here.