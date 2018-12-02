Positive Avenues prepares for open house this week

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Positive Avenues, a non-profit that provides food, shelter, storage, clothing, mental health counseling and more for those in need, got ready on Sunday for an upcoming open house.

Positive Avenues started their renovations and cleaning back in October. Staff and volunteers have been busy at work preparing for their open house to welcome those who are experiencing homelessness and mental health concerns.

The facility provides a food pantry, a kitchen, game room and a library.

Diana Sarazan is a woman who said she benefits from using Positive Avenues’ resources.

“I came to Eau Claire because there was a bus line and the Positive Avenues for the resources, so I could find a job, so I can get housing and get it together so I can get reunited with my daughter,” said Sarazen.

The open house for Positive Avenues will be on Thursday, December 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. (320 Putnam Street, Eau Claire).