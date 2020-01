Meet our Pet of the Day: Clyde!

Clyde is just a loving kitten who can’t get enough attention. He is only 14 years old and is currently in the market for a new home. He is looking for a lovable, stable and friendly home. If you love to snuggle and play with your pets all day long, Clyde would be a great addition to your home.

If you would like to learn more about Clyde, check him out at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.