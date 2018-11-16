Helpful Hearts Foundation raises more than $44K for crash victims’ families

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Two weeks ago, tragedy hit Chippewa Falls when three Girl Scouts and a mom were hit and killed, and another scout was seriously hurt. There are many local efforts to support them. An account set up through the Helpful Hearts Foundation raised $44,000 as of Friday.

Foundation staff said donations have come from our local community, and around the country.

“Our foundation has received checks with letters, we’ve received gifts, there have been gifts dropped off, there are a lot of good people out in this world,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, President of the Helpful Hearts Foundation. “Everyone in the community has stepped up, our entire board. Randy Mundt, who started this foundation, cannot believe how much the impact has been and the wonderful people that have brought all of us together.”

One GoFundMe account for the victims has raised more than $70,000 that Reinhardt said will be divided between the families. The second GoFundMe is for Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, the girl seriously hurt. This account has far exceeded its $50,000 goal, raising nearly $96,000. That money will go toward her hospital bills, and pay for alterations to their house.