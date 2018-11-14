Veterans honored at Menomonie Middle School

Menomonie (WQOW) – Students in Menomonie expressed their gratitude to our nation’s veterans through speech, song, and music on Friday.

The young and old, men, and women, students, and teachers, all came together for Menomonie Middle School’s Veterans Program. The event was held in the school’s gymnasium, and those who were veterans in the crowd were asked to stand to be revered.

One by one, students stood and spoke about American histories, like to civil war, WWI and WWII.

“Just seeing the veterans really, and seeing them stand up because sometimes you know the veterans are there and we don’t always see them in sight,” said Summit Fox-Schultz, Menomonie High School student.

There were 25 student speakers for the event. Mike Larson, a History Teacher at the middle school, said this Friday’s event was his 33rd year helping.

“Veterans Day is every day, it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow we should thank our veterans each, and every day, without them we truly would not be these United States,” said Larson.

Larson said all of the students who spoke at the event were student volunteers, some even from his history class.

“I guess I would say I facilitate it and the students really pull it off, which is really cool to see,” said Larson.

The Menomonie Honor Guard was at the event, and veterans like Chad Brownell, shared a few words about his gratitude for the school putting on this event.

“I just want to thank Menomonie Middle School for putting on this presentation and everybody that showed up, I mean it says a lot about the community when you have events like this and how important that people want to contribute and be a part of it,” said Brownell.

Veterans Day is November 11th.