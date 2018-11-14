Erickson Park project in Chippewa Falls expected to be finished by late spring

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – Erickson Park in Chippewa Falls is undergoing a $2.2 million makeover, and the primary goal is to make it the first park in the area accessible to people with disabilities.

On Wednesday, the public was invited to preview the progress. Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department staff said they cleared trees to make a walkway through the park, but there is still much work to do.

Still in the works, a boardwalk along the lake, a boat launch and a bridge connecting Erickson Park to Irvine Park. Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec officials said all of these features would be ADA compliant. This project started six years ago and had come a long way, from being secluded and overgrown.

“It will be exciting when it can be used. There a special young lady that has some disabilities and loves to fish and it’s going to be very satisfying to see her come and fish next spring,” said Ron Bakken, Chair of the Steering Committee for Erickson Park.

Bakken was referring to Tammy Loew from Chippewa Falls. She said she is excited to spend time with her friends fishing, laughing and having picnics.

“Everyone who has a disability like a cane or walker, everyone will be happy to go fishing, everyone is excited to go fishing, and everyone likes to go there,” Loew said.

Officials said the Erickson Park project is to be finished by May or June. The $2.2 million project cost is funded half by grants, and the other half by local donations.