RCU, Salvation Army collecting toys for less fortunate in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The holidays can be tough on families for many reasons, and one of them is financial.

Families in need in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, St. Croix Falls, Menomonie, Whitehall, Colby and more will receive toys. The toys are being collected by Royal Credit Union and the Salvation Army.

From November 1-November 30, both parties are asking the public to donate unwrapped toys for children of all ages. The public will be able to drop off toys at participating Royal Credit Unions.

“Toys make kids smile and why wouldn’t we want our families to smile? When their kids are happy, the families are more content. When families are just trying just get food on their table, and they know that all their kids are going to school with kids that are talking about vacations, the toys, the list and visiting with Santa, it’s hard for kids. They don’t understand, so I think it’s important for any business in the community to recognize the needs of all of our citizens,” said Vicki Hoehn, with RCU.

Once all of the toys get collected, The Salvation Army employees will distribute the toys to families. Both organizations remind those who are donating to please consider children who are over age 13. For those who don’t know what type of toys or items to buy for a particular age group, Royal Credit Union staff suggest a simple google search.