Early voting in WI on track to break 2014, 2016 records

Madison (WKOW) — On the heels of President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama’s visits to Wisconsin encouraging early voting, absentee ballots this year are on track to break records.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported as of Monday, 363,322 absentee ballots were requested and 297,011 had been returned. In 2014, there were 374,294 absentee ballots counted of 2.42 million cast. During this time in 2016 presidential election, 405,008 absentee ballot we’re returned.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said besides voting from home, there are more places to vote early in person than ever before.

Candidates are also persuading voters to cast a ballot before November 6th to secure their vote and avoid any last minute complications.

Besides the obvious of avoiding long wait times to vote, there are other benefits to voting early. McDonell said some don’t show up with proper identification or a handful don’t realize they’re not registered to vote in the state.

“Some also may not realize they can’t use a Minnesota drivers license to vote and when they go in and vote early they can remedy that and have time to do it,” said McDonell.

In-person early voting is open in some parts of the state throughout the weekend but you must be registered already.

The county clerks office said another common misconception among voters is that their drivers license or photo ID needs to have their current address to vote. That’s false. All you need is a photo ID as long as you’re registered.

