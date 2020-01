Meet our Pet of the Day: Zoey!

Zoey is a sweet dog that would love to go home with you and your family. She is very energetic and will keep you on toes. She loves to be outside and run around. If you are looking for a new best friend, Zoey would be a great fit.

If you would like to be Zoey’s new family, you can adopt her at the Chippewa Humane Association.