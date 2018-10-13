Packers HOF Jim Taylor dies at age 83

(WQOW) – Packers fullback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Taylor died Saturday at the age of 83, the team reported.

Taylor rushed for 8,207 yards and scored 91 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Packers from 1958-66, and he was the first of the Vince Lombardi-era players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

He was the team’s all-time leading rusher until Ahman Green broke the record in 2006.

Taylor was voted the league’s MVP in 1962, and was selected to five Pro Bowls.