School safety grant awarded to Menomonie School District

Menomonie (WQOW) – The Menomonie School District is the latest to win a grant from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office to improve school safety.

According to Menomonie Superintendent Dr. Joseph Zydowsky, the district was awarded $196,168 for improving safety measures and supporting mental health.

The school safety grant funds will allow the school district to:

● Provide adolescent mental health training for district staff

● Provide additional trauma sensitive schools training for district staff

● Provide emotional wellness therapy for students

● Revise the district’s crisis plan

● Purchase additional security supplies for school buildings

● Purchase technology tools for emergency communications

● Purchase additional bus cameras and Internet monitoring services

● Improve the secure entrance at Oaklawn Elementary School

● Improve the video surveillance system at Wakanda Elementary School