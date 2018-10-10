School safety grant awarded to Menomonie School District
Menomonie (WQOW) – The Menomonie School District is the latest to win a grant from the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office to improve school safety.
According to Menomonie Superintendent Dr. Joseph Zydowsky, the district was awarded $196,168 for improving safety measures and supporting mental health.
The school safety grant funds will allow the school district to:
● Provide adolescent mental health training for district staff
● Provide additional trauma sensitive schools training for district staff
● Provide emotional wellness therapy for students
● Revise the district’s crisis plan
● Purchase additional security supplies for school buildings
● Purchase technology tools for emergency communications
● Purchase additional bus cameras and Internet monitoring services
● Improve the secure entrance at Oaklawn Elementary School
● Improve the video surveillance system at Wakanda Elementary School