MUST SEE: Banksy Painting Self-Destructs After Being Sold

London (CNN)- The anonymous artist called Banksy is known for his stunts and he may have just pulled off his most perfect art world prank.

His work “girl with balloon” sold for $1.4 million dollars Friday at Sotheby’s Auction House. But moments after the gavel fell, it was reduced to shreds. According to a news release from the auction house, a shredder hidden inside the frame of the painting caused the work to ‘self-destruct.’ Banksy himself posted a picture of stunned patrons watching as the shredder did its work along with the words “Going, Going, Gone.”