UW-Eau Claire Homecoming events underway

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Thousands of Blugolds are expected to make their way back to Eau Claire for this week’s homecoming events.

Homecoming started Sunday and the fun doesn’t stop for a whole week.

Tuesday, UW-Eau Claire students and alumni were at Towers Field, competing in some outdoor games.

Other planned events include the popular “Yell Like Hell” competition Wednesday followed by a late night bonfire behind Sutherland Hall.

The celebration continues with more fun activities like the homecoming parade and football game Saturday, and on Sunday the annual Adopt-a-Block clean up.

