Voter Registration Day events held in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Tuesday is a day to make sure your voice is heard at the polls – it’s National Voter Registration Day.

Chippewa Valley Votes, a non-partisan group of volunteers, had locations set up across western Wisconsin to help people register before the November election.

There are about 100,000 people in Eau Claire County and more than 25,000 eligible voters who aren’t registered.

Some of those are students. Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire, volunteers helped them apply for absentee ballots and get set up to vote in November.

“I know it’s really important for this age group to be voting, and there just seems to be a lot of energy and interest in college-aged students to vote,” said volunteer Kimberly Vlcek.

Anyone can still get help registering Tuesday night. All you need is a drivers license or DMV photo ID and proof of residency.

You can visit a number of venues across the Chippewa Valley, or register online. For a list of locations, click here.