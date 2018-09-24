Clairemont construction causes confusion for drivers in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- More construction is underway on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire, and it’s causing more congestion in an already busy area.

Work is being done on the West Clairemont Avenue Frontage Road South, which is near Shopko.

Construction workers are busy removing the curb and gutter, removing concrete driveway approaches and water services just to name a few.

Even though the work being done is needed, it’s a hassle for drivers.

“It was really hard because when I was driving from Clairemont it was really difficult to come in through this parking lot, said Sarah Johnson an Eau Claire resident. “I didn’t know where I was going. Thank God that we had signs that was showing me where to go, but it was hard to navigate this area.”

There is a detour in place so drivers will still have access to businesses at all times.

Officials plan to be done with construction by November 9.