Meet our Pet of the Day: Lexus!

Lexus has a great personality and a delicate heart. Lexus is 7 and a half years old and still running strong. This pup has a lot of spunk but is still calm and relaxed. This is why she be fit best in a home without young children. She likes very a quiet environment because she does struggle with join pain.

If you’re family is the home that Lexus is looking for, you adopt her at the Dunn County Humane Society.