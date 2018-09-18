Job fair held for workers over 55-years-old

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It’s National Employ Older Workers Week, and what better way to celebrate than with a job fair.

Tuesday, citizens 55 and older were invited to the “Age and Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair” at Oakwood Mall to find out what job opportunities are available for them.

More than 30 local employers showed up to highlight full-time, part-time, flexible hours and volunteer opportunities.

“For someone a little older like me, you can work around your time, you know it’s a really good place to come and find out what they have to offer,” said Barry Ellis.”I’m looking for something that’s just part-time not a lot of hours but there’s a lot of opportunities out here for somebody my age.”

Although the job fair was specifically for those 55 and older, a lot of the employers told News 18 they’re looking for workers of all ages.

Here are some of the employers that were at the event Tuesday: