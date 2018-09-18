Adopt-A-Pet: Daisy and Fern



Meet our Pets of the Day: Daisy and Fern!

This pair of kittens are waiting to be take home and loved all day and everyday! They are both only about eight weeks old. Daisy and Fern are very lovable and sweet. They would make great friends and kittens are always best to take home as a pair to help adjust to the home. The shelter has loads of kittens this time of year. If Daisy and Fern are not exactly the cat you’re looking for, feel free to stop by and check out all the cats with different ages and personalities.

To adopt these kittens or to search more cats, visit the Eau Claire County Humane Association.