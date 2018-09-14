Sex offender faces new charges in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A convicted sex offender living in Eau Claire is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child.

If convicted, Ben Lashley, 34, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Lashley inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl on more than one occasion. Lashley initially denied the reports but later told police he did it and that he was excited by the act.

We reported in 2016, when Lashley was sentenced for having child porn on his computer, experts believed he had cognitive disabilities and didn’t know what he was doing was wrong.

Lashley is due back in court in October.