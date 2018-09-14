UPDATE: Cause of death determined after body found in Pepin Co.
UPDATE:
Pepin County (WQOW) – We now know what caused a person to die in Pepin County on Wednesday.
According to Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener, Wendy Holz, 49, from rural Arkansaw died from a head injury sustained during an accidental fall.
On Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a 911 call from a resident at W8847 Highway SS in the town of Frankfort (Arkansaw) reporting a death at the home.
Pepin County (WQOW) – The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a home Wednesday afternoon.
The body is being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office in St. Paul for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.