UPDATE: Cause of death determined after body found in Pepin Co.

UPDATE:

Pepin County (WQOW) – We now know what caused a person to die in Pepin County on Wednesday.

According to Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener, Wendy Holz, 49, from rural Arkansaw died from a head injury sustained during an accidental fall.

On Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a 911 call from a resident at W8847 Highway SS in the town of Frankfort (Arkansaw) reporting a death at the home.

Pepin County (WQOW) – The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a home Wednesday afternoon.

The body is being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office in St. Paul for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.