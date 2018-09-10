EC School Board updates threat policy

Eau Claire (WQOW) — For the first time in 18 years, the Eau Claire Area School District has updated its school threat policy.

The Eau Claire School Board approved the changes on Monday. Before, the policy primarily gave guidance on bomb threats. The update now covers all threats of violence and adds guidance on how school staff investigate, respond and report incidents.

The new policy not only applies to the school district buildings, but also anywhere a school event is being held where the district has jurisdiction.

The new policy goes into effect immediately.