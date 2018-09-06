 Skip to Content

Sex sting suspect sentenced in Eau Claire

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – Jail time was ordered Wednesday for an area man accused of trying to set up a sexual encounter with an underage girl, and with possessing child porn.

Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long sentenced Jarad Bischoff to two months in jail. He must also register as a sex offender.

Bischoff, from Fall Creek, was arrested last year for arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer. He was charged last fall with having more than 300 images of child porn or suspected child porn on his phone.

