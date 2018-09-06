Ribbon-cutting held for Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Marshfield Medical Center held its formal dedication and ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The hospital took more than a year to build, and the cancer treatment center, 9 months. The total project cost nearly $140 miilion.

Back in July, the hospital started seeing patients, and so far 56 babies have been born there.

The chairman of the Marshfield Medical Center said one of the main focuses for its center is affordable health care for it patients.

“So, the goal here is high quality, affordable, and understandable healthcare for people of the Chippewa Valley,” said Mark Bugher, chairman of the board for Marshfield Health Clinic System.

Marshfield staff is working with consultants to look at its operations to make healthcare more affordable.