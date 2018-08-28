EC City Council accepts charging station donation, seeks input on new train

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council accepted a gift to keep the city sustainable, and decided to seek citizen input on placement of a recently purchased locomotive.

The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously to accept the donation of four solar powered charging stations from Xcel Energy. The council said they’ll be installed at the new Confluence and Haymarket Plaza areas, and maintained by the city. Acting City Council President Andrew Werthmann said city staff will install the stations, and they don’t expect maintenance to cost much.

"In the event that there is some sort of malfunction or something happens with them, the city is going to have to repair that. They’re going to be in public spaces to we expect them to be fairly durable so there won’t be a huge cost," Werthmann told News 18.

Xcel Energy told News 18 the total value of the donated stations is about $10,000 dollars. The city is now determining when they’ll be installed.

Meanwhile, a recently purchased historic train is leaving the station but city council needs help figuring out how. As we’ve reported, the city bought the Soo Line Locomotive back from a Duluth museum back in June. Now, the Eau Claire City Council is planning a special public hearing to get your opinions on where to house the train once it’s back in Eau Claire. The meeting will be at the RCU building by Phoenix Park on September 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.