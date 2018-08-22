‘Grand Evening on the Bridge’ in Eau Claire brings record number of guests

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Hundreds of locals gathered for a fine dining fundraiser on the newly-improved Grand Avenue footbridge. The event was hosted by Downtown Eau Claire Inc. and Northwestern Bank.

The bridge was closed for construction all summer, but opened with no time to spare for the fifth annual ‘Grand Evening on the Bridge’ Wednesday. A number of downtown dining hot-spots catered outside, with plates carrying everything from chicken to a chocolate mousse dessert. Organizers met Wednesday afternoon to line tables along the bridge, which seated a record-breaking 183 guests.

"It goes to help fund the work of Downtown Eau Claire," said Elizabeth Brodek of Downtown Eau Claire Inc. "Everything that we do to promote and enhance the downtown. All of our events, business resource services, different awards and things like that that we give to small businesses, this helps fund all of our work."

At $100 per person, organizers hope to raise up to $10,000. The footbridge will open to the public Thursday morning.