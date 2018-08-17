Eau Claire Big Rig Truck show comes to town this weekend

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – If big trucks are up your alley, you’ll want to head over to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for the ninth-annual Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show.

The event kicked off Friday. The weekend will be filled with everything from food, games, face painting, memorabilia, live music, and ultimately monster trucks. Admission is free to those who would like to view the semi-truck show, but the monster truck show requires a purchased ticket.

Co-owner of the Eau Claire Big Rig Truck Show Linda Biddle said 120 to 150 semi trucks will be on the ground for the entire event.

"I have a small army putting this on with me and I couldn’t do it without them," Biddle said. "I’m very excited about my exhibitors they all work so hard to get here, they work so hard while they are here and I just appreciate them all much, and then there’s the staff, everybody works blood sweat and tears."

The Wisconsin State Fairgrounds staff want to remind the public that pets are not allowed on the fairgrounds, only service animals specifically trained to aid individuals with disabilities are welcome.

Click here for a complete list of this weekend’s events. Click here to buy tickets for the Monster Truck Throwdown show.