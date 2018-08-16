Sexual assault charge filed against Altoona man

An Altoona man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Chippewa County.

Alexzander Wilson, from Altoona, is accused of assaulting the 16 year old girl at home in Bloomer in January of 2017. She told investigators he tried to put his hands in her pants as he asked for her to perform a sex act on him. She said when she refused, he began to masturbate in front of her.

Wilson is charged with attempted sexual assault – causing a child to view sexual activity, fourth degree sexual assault and possessing pot. He will be in court in November.