Pure Water Days parade brings us ‘Under the Sea’ in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – The 42nd annual Pure Water Days Parade and celebration was underway Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls.

More than 70 parade entries rolled through downtown, and hundreds of locals lined the sidewalks. The theme for the parade was ‘Under the Sea’. Floats were decorated with colorful fish, bubbles and even a giant rubber duck. Even our News 18 crew was out there for all of the fun.

Celebrations continue throughout tonight and Sunday. For the full schedule, see here.