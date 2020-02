Eau Claire (WQOW) – After months of anticipation, Hobby Lobby is open in Eau Claire.

A manager told News 18 the store opened its doors Friday morning. It is located in the former Macy’s location in the Oakwood Mall.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Monday. It gets underway at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.

The store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The store will be closed on Sundays.