CURT Manufacturing cutting 40 jobs, exporting them to Mexico

Eau Claire (WQOW) – CURT Manufacturing is cutting 40 jobs and exporting the positions to Mexico.

A company official told News 18 the jobs are in the electrical department.

CURT Manufacturing builds trailer hitches and towing accessories in Eau Claire.

All 40 employees will be given the opportunity to take a different job they are qualified for in the company, or find a job somewhere else.

The CURT official would not say why the jobs are being moved out of the country.