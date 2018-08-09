Sawyer Co. stabbing suspect in custody

Hayward (WQOW) — The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspect in a stabbing is in custody and the victim was located after a lengthy search.

Sheriff Douglas Mrotek said deputies were dispatched to a home on the State Highway 77 near Wheeler Road in Hayward around 2:50 p.m. The caller reported that a stabbing had occurred and the victim had run off. When deputies arrived, they arrested, Anthony J. Smart, 38.

With the Smart in custody, a search for the victim ensued. Officials from the Wisconsin DNR and Hayward Police Department aided the search on the ground, while the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the search by using an airplane. Sawyer County Search & Rescue also used a K9 unit to try to locate the victim.

After nearly four hours, the victim was found hiding in a swampy area near State Highway 77 and Airport Road. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The case is under investigation.

