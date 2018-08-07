“National Night Out” brings community together in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Local law enforcement officers ditched flashing lights to flash smiles at the "National Night Out" event on Tuesday.

It is designed to build unity between the public, police, and other emergency officials. A number of families were out at Owen Park to enjoy free games, food and music. Kids were also invited to meet some of the officers that keep them safe each day.

"It’s a great opportunity for our law enforcement officers and EMS personnel to interact with everybody. And we love how many other community partners come out to help play games with the kids, donations for bike giveaways, and of course, our mascot dance-off," Bridget Coit with the Eau Claire Police Dept. said.

This is the 24th year the event has been held in Eau Claire.

