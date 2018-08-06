UWEC construction projects to continue into 2018-2019 academic year

Eau Claire (WQOW) – UW-Eau Claire’s campus has several ongoing construction projects that are expected to continue into the upcoming fall semester.

One project is along Garfield Avenue, which runs through lower campus. There is still a lot to be done, with laying pavement and replacing greenery, but UWEC facilities officials told News 18 it could near completion by the end of August. Reasons behind the Garfield Avenue project are underground utility updates, along with continuing to be a campus that is well regarded by the students and community.

"So we’ll really bring a lot more of our campus programming to the beautiful scenery of the Chippewa River, and we think it’ll be great for the public at-large as they come to visit our campus because there’ll be these wonderful opportunities to sit, reflect, or just take in the beauty of the Chippewa River on our campus," said Mike Rindo, the assistance chancellor for facilities at UWEC.

On upper campus, the new residence hall isn’t expected to be complete until summer of 2019. Although, the Karlgaard Towers renovations, specifically on Towers North, will be complete by August 2019. However, the Towers South reconstruction is expected to wrap up by the end of this month.

Rindo also said, since half of a major residence hall will be under renovation, they’re relying on hotel partnerships, along with rentals in the new Aspenson-Mogenson building on Water Street and the Haymarket Landing, to house displaced students who would otherwise be in Towers North.