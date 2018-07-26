Volunteers needed to help assemble new barrier-free playground in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) – After three years of fundraising, Southview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls is ready to start construction on its barrier-free playground, but your help is still needed.

Construction is scheduled to start August 6 and go through August 8, barring any construction delays.

The new playground design aims to be barrier-free, so children of all ages, cognitive levels and disabilities can enjoy it to the fullest.

The one-of-a-kind design includes plans for access ramps, wheelchair accessible gliders and an absorbent foam material that will take place of the wood chips that currently cover the playground.

Now, they need help putting it all together.

"We’re looking for volunteers to come out during those three days to help us finally get this playground put together," said Carla Golden, from Southview Elementary. "We’re going to be doing two shifts throughout the day. We’ll have a 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift and we’re going to have a 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. shift."

If you’d like to volunteer, email Carla Golden at goldencl@chipfalls.org.

