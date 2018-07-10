Cullen Osburn files motion claiming jury bias in murder case

Dunn County (WQOW) – The Minnesota man convicted of battery in a Menomonie murder case is now claiming the jury was biased against him, and is asking for the verdict to be examined.

Prosecutors claimed Cullen Osburn assaulted UW-Stout international student Hussain Alnahdi in October of 2016. Alnahdi died days later of a traumatic brain injury.

In April, Osburn was acquitted of first degree intentional homicide, but was found guilty of of aggravated battery.

In a motion filed Friday in Dunn County Court, Osburn’s attorney Christopher Zipko requested the verdict be impeached, claiming impropriety by a member of the jury. Zipko claims a juror, who gave an interview with a Minneapolis TV station following the verdict, showed racial bias towards Osburn. The juror referenced apparent "gang symbols" Osburn made after the verdict was read, and because Osburn said he is mixed-race, Zipko claims this played a part in the guilty verdict.

Zipko is also calling for an evidentiary hearing into the jury deliberations. News 18 did reach out to him Tuesday, but have not heard back.

Judge Rod Smeltzer said the motion will be taken up at Osburn’s sentencing hearing July 13. If the investigation finds there was bias on the part of the jury. Osburn would be eligible for a new trial.