Prex Claires, Eaux Claires festival kick off Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire will be flowing with music this weekend, and it all starts Thursday.

Prex Claires 2018 begins this Thursday in downtown Eau Claire, and that’s just the beginning, since it leads into the 2018 Eaux Claires Music Festival, which kicks off Friday. Prex Claires will include live music at a variety of venues downtown, and officials said it’s a way to get people in town ahead of the Eaux Claires festival. Officials told News 18 they’re looking forward to the turnout.

"We’re definitely expecting to see a lot of visitors this weekend. I was at EC-DC this morning and the person in front of me in line was in town early for the festival, just to check things out. So, we’re definitely expecting it to be an exciting weekend, filled with a lot of visitors," said Mack John, PR manager for Visit Eau Claire.

Festival officials have not released the lineup for Eaux Claires, and they said there’s been a positive response to this creative choice. However, comments on the festival’s official Facebook page show some are not happy with the decision, and don’t plan to go this year.

Also, a warning to drivers, both events will result in some road closures. Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, Crescent Avenue and South Town Hall Road will be closed to through traffic. Traffic on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road will be restricted to local residents, campers and festival attendees. These restrictions will remain in place through Sunday July 8. Commuters who use Crescent Avenue will want to find an alternate route.