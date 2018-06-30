‘Doll & Pet Parade’ celebrates 71 years in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire ‘Doll & Pet Parade’ was at it again, bringing cuteness to downtown for its 71st year.

The parade is hosted by Clear Water Kiwanis, who follow the motto "Serving the Children".

The parade is open to children of all ages. Organizers estimated more than 75 kids participated this year. This year’s theme was "On Wisconsin: Celebrating All Things Wisconsin".

Kids were encouraged to dress up, some walking the route as firefighters, princesses and even lumberjacks. Not to mention, pets joined in on the fun as well.

The parade route was on First Ave. to Grand Ave.