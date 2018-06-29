Fireworks can mean a trip to the ER, according to Chippewa Valley expert

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Fireworks and sparklers are fun to light up during the holiday, but are they worth an emergency room visit?

Kelli Engen with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said 250 people nationally go to the emergency room everyday with firework related injuries around the 4th of July holiday.

Engen said when it comes to your little ones you especially have to be careful, because their arms are too short to be holding sparklers, and sparklers can reach up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

It’s also recommended you never make your own fireworks, keep your distance and store them properly in a cool, dry place.

"You’re literally playing with fire," Engen said. "You run high risk of burns and potentially even losing fingers and hands and there have been severe injuries related to the use of fireworks."

Engen said you should never re-light a used firework, and always have a bucket of water near you when using them.