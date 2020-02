California (CNN)- A farm in Brentwood California, is jumping on the "goat yoga" bandwagon.

It’s a yoga class on a wooden platform with six goats taking part. This 8-week old Cinnamon is on patrol here surveying the yoga class, deciding who to snuggle with. The goats really get into the class when they jump on people’s stomachs and backs, and their position can leave you wondering if they are going to unload on someone. It’s goat yoga, after all.