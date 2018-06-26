‘Food Truck Friday’ starting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Volume One and Silver Spring Foods are teaming up to create ‘Food Truck Friday’ in Eau Claire.

Once a month, starting July 13, up to eight food, snack and drink trucks will be open for lunch and dinner (11 a.m.- 8 p.m.) in the ‘Railroad Lot’ behind Galloway Grille.

News 18 reported last month when the City of Eau Claire approved the expansion of food trucks in Eau Claire.

The following companies have agreed to participate

The event will run July 13, August 3, September 7 and October 5 from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

