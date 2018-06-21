Special Olympics Wisconsin athlete to report for ESPN

(WKOW) – A familiar Wisconsin face will be an ESPN analyst for the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in July.

Special Olympics Wisconsin snowboarder Daina Shilts will be reporting throughout the games starting on July 1 from athletic venues throughout Seattle.

Shilts is a well-known figure in the Special Olympics community. She received a bronze medal at the World Winter Games in PyeongChang, Korea. She has also competed in the X-Games in Aspen, Colo. placing second and third in the dual slalom event.

Roughly 3,500 competitors from across the country will complete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, including more than 50 athletes from Wisconsin.