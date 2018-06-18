MUST SEE: A mischievous bear

California (CNN)- A California couple is finishing up repairs on their home after a second break-in from the same perpetrator. The savvy suspect isn’t one a security alarm can deter — because it’s a bear.

More than 20 years of living in South Lake Tahoe, Lane Sykes and Carole Scofield consider themselves lucky. Lane, Carole and their friends left the house for more than an hour. A bear managed to get inside the house through a small window and helped itself to a free dinner. The bear made several food trips while they were gone. When they returned home, a friend saw the bear. Scofield says this was the second time the bear has broken into their house. Last year, it broke down the front door. Even though the two laugh about it now, they hope others can learn from their experience to close all entry points, no matter how small.