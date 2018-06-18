Aaron Rhody got the chance to ride in the Jack Link’s Extra 300L aerobatic aircraft

Eau Claire (WQOW) – It was an opportunity WQOW News 18’s Aaron Rhody couldn’t pass up, a ride in the Jack Link’s Extra 300L aerobatic aircraft.

The pilot of the plane, Dell Coller, was patient enough to deal with Rhody on the journey. "You know from a young kid going to airshows, just saw aerobatic airplanes doing their thing, it just looked very exciting and looked like something I just had to find a way to do," explained Coller.

"I started flying back in 1998, I started flying in aerobatic shows shortly after that," said Coller. "I’ve been working with this Jack Link’s team for about five years now."

According to the Jack Link’s Air Show team, the Extra 300L is a two-passenger, FAA inspected, commercially available aircraft, purpose-built for aerobatics. It’s also one of the most widely flown aerobatic airplanes in the world today.

The Extra 300L won’t be at the Chippewa Valley Air Show this weekend, but the Jack Link’s Screamin’ Sasquatch will be.