Saints focusing on themselves ahead of State Semifinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) — Friday afternoon, the Regis/McDonell girls soccer team will make their first ever appearance at the State Tournament in Division 4.

The Saints head to Milwaukee as the second seed, and will face third seeded Kenosha St. Joseph in the State Semifinals. The team will be faced with plenty of new challenges, including a new opponent, and a new playing field at Uihlein park, but rather than worry about things they can’t control, Regis/McDonell is focusing on their own play.

"Any time we play a team that is unpredictable, or we don’t know exactly what we’re going into, we just make sure that we play our best starting at the beginning of the game, so we can kind of get that competitive edge at the beginning," says senior Emily Haag.

"We’re kind of not really trying to worry about their team, we’re going to take it just like any other game, and just focus like we normally would," explains fellow senior Marjie Willer, "We are not going out of our way to know what they like to do. We’re just going to focus on us, and make some more history. We’ve already gotten to state, which is history, but if we could get a win, which I believe that we could, I just want to make as much history as possible this weekend."

The Saints will take on the Lancers in the State Semifinals this Friday, at 1:30 P.M.