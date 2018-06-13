MUST SEE: Raccoon scaling a skyscraper

St. Paul (CNN) – Move over King Kong, there’s a new tower-climber in town. A raccoon was spotted in downtown St. Paul — scaling an over 20-story skyscraper. The critter, who started on the "Town Square" building but made it’s way to the "U-B-S Plaza", has captured the hearts of social media users across the country. People are sharing videos from inside and outside of the building. Animal control says this is a difficult case because of the height involved. They have set trap on the roof to lure the animal to safety.