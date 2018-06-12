Community comes together to celebrate new downtown Eau Claire mural

Eau Claire (WQOW) – People celebrated a new masterpiece in downtown Eau Claire Monday evening.

The community mural celebration kicked off at the intersection of Galloway and Farwell streets, just across from The Oxbow Hotel. The mural is mostly done, but the celebrations started early.

Visit Eau Claire provided the music, and people got to use the mural as a photo backdrop. They also had The Torch Sisters perform for the audience.

Muralist Molly Z and her team gave out signed limited-edition screen printed posters of the piece. It’s called Cascade, meant to reflect water and the pioneering spirit. She did a lot of research on Eau Claire, and wanted the piece to have specific meaning here.

She plans to finish the mural by Wednesday.