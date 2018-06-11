MUST SEE: Pickle Juice Deliciousness

(CNN) -Slush fans, are you gutsy enough to try *pickle juice* flavor? That’s one of the four new flavors that will debut at the "Sonic" drive-in chain today. The company tweeted: "calling all pickle lovers! the pickle juice slush is coming this Monday, June 11-th. get your taste buds ready for pickle juice deliciousness." The other three new flavors are "Bahama Mama", "Blue Hawaiian" and "Tiger’s Blood." however, the company says pickle juice has created by far the most buzz on the internet. "Sonic" describes its taste as sweet, but tart.