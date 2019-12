Meet our Pet of the Day: Sephera!

Sephera is two years old is and is looking for a home to be queen of the castle with a family who will give her all their love. She doesn’t get along with other cats or dogs but will give everyone all her love and attention. Sephera dreams of running outside and playing with her new family.

You can adopt Sephera at the Chippewa County Humane Association.